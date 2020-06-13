1941-2020
Our beautiful mother, wife and grandmother Frannie Garcia M. Lopez of Payson, Utah passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 11, 2020.
Frannie was born January 13, 1941 in Pueblo, Colorado to Gregorio Garcia and Emma Pacheco. She was raised by her adoptive parents Candida & Juan Baca. She lived her early married years in Delta, Colorado where she started her family. She later moved to Utah in 1969 where she lived her remaining years with her husband Franciso (Pancho) Lopez and family.
She was a long time member of Christian Life Assembly of God. She was a woman of strong faith and she loved the Lord.
She is survived by her husband Francisco Lopez of 39 years and her children Bernadette (Lolo) Parra, Tom Martinez, Ernie (Leticia) Martinez, Greg Martinez, Amy Martinez, Yolanda (Ramon) Renteria, Alicia (Antonio) Trujillo, Vicky (Raul) Zavala. She loved her 29 grandchildren, 45 great -grandchildren and 4 great -great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents Gregorio (Irmelinda) Garcia and Emma Pacheco, adoptive parents Candida and Juan Baca, daughter Natalie Martinez, grandchild Jessenia Zavala, her sister Sadie Greathouse and brother Henry Cordova and sister Josie Hildalgo, and survived by 8 Garcia and 15 Pacheco brothers and sisters.
Our mom loved the mountains and outdoors and was happiest fishing by the lake “drowning worms”. She also loved hunting deer and elk and hunted into her late 70’s. She loved being around people and going to the local grocery stores and chatting with friends. She enjoyed helping the Latino community and was known by many as “La Chapara.”
Mom we love you and we are going to miss you.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Viewing held prior to service on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Christian Life Church, 1498 South 1700 West, Payson, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Christian Life Church,1498 South 1700 West Payson, Utah. Graveside service will follow.
