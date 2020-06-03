1949-2020
Our dear brother Fred passed away after a courageous fight with MDS (Myelodsplastic Syndrome) on May 31, 2020. He will be sorely missed. Fred was born in Provo, Utah March 10, 1949 to Louis J. Miller and Maud Mae Lee. He grew up at Olmsted, located at the mouth of Provo canyon. He graduated from Orem High School, and then served in the U.S. Army for two years at Bamberg, Germany during the Vietnam war. After the military, he continued his education at Utah State University. Fred had a long and successful career, retiring as a manager from Utah Power and Light. He was later employed by Orem City assisting with their new street light placement.
Fred loved the outdoors, and was an avid hunter, skier, and loved sailing. His hunting passion took him to Alaska three times, the Henry Mountains, Boulder, and many other places. His home displays some of his marksmanship. On one trip to Alaska he bagged a moose, grizzly bear and goat. He was a member of the Sundance Ski patrol for about six years, and his love for sailing took him not only to lakes in Utah, but also to the San Juan Islands as well as the British Virgin Islands.
Fred had an inquisitive mind, always looking and trying to learn. He was very artistic and creative. He could find and create beauty in items not seen by others. He discovered and created many precious gems from various kinds of petrified wood found on his rock hunting expeditions. In New Mexico he found agatized petrified wood, and in the Virgin Valley of Nevada he found petrified wood with high quality opal. On another outing, he found an almost complete 9 x 13 ammonite with vibrant colors of red, green, and gold. Fred enjoyed his membership and association with other rock hound lovers in the Timpanogos Gem and Mineral Society.
The family expresses their appreciation to Nurse Nancy, and the other aids that assisted during this time of need.
Fred is survived by three sisters, Janice Maxwell of Orem, Shirley (Jim) Pyne of Ivins, and Toni Daley of Boise, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Louis Lee Miller, and his parents. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.