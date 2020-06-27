1931 — 2020
F. Kent Nielsen passed away June 23, 2020 in Provo, Utah. Kent was born to Lloyd Nielsen and Maurine Carlisle on January 23, 1931 in Ogden, Utah. He grew up with an older brother Carlisle and a younger sister Lorna. He followed Carlisle to Harvard University, on scholarship, where he graduated with both a bachelor’s degree in Physics and a master’s degree in Education. He later pursued doctoral studies in the History of Science. While an undergraduate at Harvard, he gained a true conversion to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and served as a missionary in the Northern California mission.
After brief teaching positions in Palo Alto, California and Detroit, Michigan, Kent moved to Provo, Utah where he taught for many decades at BYU. His insatiable curiosity and diversity of interests saw him teaching in the mathematics, physics, religion, and philosophy departments. He helped many BYU students develop their understanding of the world and of the gospel.
His love for the Book of Mormon and his intense study of the gospel was evident in the many Sunday School lessons he taught. He loved the world God created, and reveled in the beauty of the canyons, wildflowers, autumn leaves, waterfalls, and deep blankets of snow. His many hours of genealogical research helped to provide blessings for his ancestors.
Kent married Gaylon Tanner in 1956, Shawna Robison in 1963 and Pat Haglund in 1968. He was honored to be Uncle Kent to his many nieces and nephews. He adored his family and was so proud of everything they accomplished. He is survived by seven children, 17 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. His smile, persistent cheerfulness, and his deep love will be greatly missed.