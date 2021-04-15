Fred William Mason
1926 - 2021
Fred William (Bill) Mason passed away in his home April 10, 2021 with family by his side. He was the 6th of 10 children born to Richard Givens Mason and Mary Frances Selby Mason in Lexington, Kentucky on January 16th, 1926. He married Anna Margaret Coffey on September 16, 1950 and they celebrated 65 years together before her death in 2016.
He grew up on a tobacco farm and enlisted in the Marines in 1944. He fought on Iwo Jima island, watched the raising of the flag, and then served in Japan for occupation duty before his honorable discharge in 1946.
Fred and Margaret moved to Utah in 1989. They were faithful members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he loved the brothers in his High Priest/Elders Quorum.
He is survived by his 3 children, Debra Rowe, Steven Mason (Patti), Richard Mason (Kris), brother, Les Mason (Billie) and sister, Loraine Wilson, sisters-in-law, Juanita Wampler and Barbara Phelan, 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Margaret Mason, granddaughter, Allison Mason, son-in-law, Jeffery Rowe, 3 sisters and 4 brothers.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at 11:00 am, at the Aspen 5th Ward, 828 West 1600 North, with a viewing prior to the funeral at 9:30-10:30 am. Services will be Military Honors will be rendered by the Marines.
Interment will be at the Elk Spring Cemetery, Monticello, Ky on Saturday, April 24th with a viewing prior at Hicks Vaughn Funeral Home from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a link to view services at www.uvfuneral.com.