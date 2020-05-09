Freda Mae Shurtliff Eldon

1935-2020
Freda was born in Boise, Idaho November 12, 1935 to Fred Agren and Veil Briggs Shurtliff. She was the first of five children and a blessing in her parents lives. She was a happy child that brought much joy to her family. She was a bookworm and would cover herself under her blankets at night and read by flashlight. That love of reading is a trait that would continue with her throughout her life. She was her mother’s helper from the very beginning and a peace keeper. Blessed with a keen mind she excelled in school.
Freda graduated from Davis High School with honors. While in high school she participated in drama, chorus, debate and was on the state debate championship team. After high school she attended Brigham Young University for one year. She then attended the University of Utah in English and Education. Freda was also an accomplished pianist, studying and performing with her mentor Erroll Miller. During her university time, Freda also did modeling for the Powers modeling agency. Freda was an accompanist for many years serving both in the church and local communities.
After graduating from the “U” she moved to California and taught high school. The first school she taught in was Bellflower High School (1958-1959). There she taught English and debate. She then transferred to Glendale High School (1960-1961), she then moved to Santa Ana Valley High School where she taught until she finished her Master’s degree and moved to Orange Coast College. During her years teaching in high school she coached debate taking several teams to State competitions. She was also the drill team sergeant coach, once again taking her squads to the State level. During this time she continued her education at the University of California at Los Angeles in English and Communications.
She taught many years at Orange Coast College where she once again coached speech and debate teams with great success. She was a nationally certified debate judge and traveled to many competitions around the United States. She loved her students and they loved her. She had a great impact on many of their lives. She was still in contact with some of those students. She was the chairman of her department at the time of her retirement. During this time she co-authored two books, “Let’s Talk” 1 and 2.
Freda married Lawrence Scott Eldon on July 28, 1979 in Santa Ana, California. They were later sealed in the Los Angeles Temple on May 1, 1982. Scott brought a family of two sons to Freda’s life and this addition added much happiness and pleasure to her life. Scott and Freda served a mission to the Jacksonville, Florida mission. She also served a mission in Oslo Norway. Freda was a compassionate, loving and giving individual. She served in numerous church callings including Relief Society president, teacher, accompanist and educator. Her life was filled with her generous nature and her willingness to help others along their way. One example of her generous nature is seen in her love and assistance to her dear friend Danni McClusky, in her pursuit of her special education degree. Freda also hosted all of her twelve-year-old nieces and nephews to a week of the glorious California life. Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farm, Newport Beach, Flea Markets, and her own swimming pool. It was a rite of passage none of us will ever forget.
Freda is preceded in death by her husband L. Scott Eldon and sister Carolyn Faldmo. She is survived by her two sisters Jo Ann Farrer and Nancy Reynolds, her beloved step children John and Patricia Eldon their two sons, David (Jin, grandchildren Henry and Erik) and William; Robert and Clare Pryden, their sons Daniel (Veronica), Sean (Rachelle, grandchildren Stella, Lucy, Gavin, and Violet); and Ben (Francesca): as well as twenty nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Monday, May 11, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Wheeler Mortuary located at 211 East 200 South, Springville, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm at Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 South 400 East, Springville. Condolences and remembrances may be sent to www.wheelermortuary.com.