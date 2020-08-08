Freddie Lee Westphal, 86, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and obituary at www.bergmortuary.com. Aug 8, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Freddie Lee Westphal, 86, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and obituary at www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Freddie Lee Westphal Condolence Obituary Arrangement Provo Pass Away Berg See what people are talking about at The Community Table!