1930-2020
Frederick Horace Clark, 89, of Springville died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was lovingly known by family and friends as Poppy.
Poppy was born June 7, 1930 to Horace and Tranquilia Clark in Springville, UT.
He grew up in Springville where he studied piano at the age of 10. His first composition was performed by Springville Civic Orchestra at age 15. As a high school student he attended composition classes at BYU. He graduated from BYU with a Bachelor and Master's degree. He wrote "Symphony for Band" as a thesis for his Master's degree. This piece has been played all over the U.S. mostly by college bands. It was while attending BYU that he met and married Maureen Richmond. He said "this was the best thing that ever happened to me." Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple.
After graduation he taught music at American Fork and Lehi High School. He moved his family to Seattle to attend the University of Washington where he was admitted to the School of Music to work on a PhD. In Music Composition. He also performed with the Seattle Symphony. A highlight of his musical career was working with Crawford Gates on many important projects: Hill Cumorah pageant music, Promised Valley, Opera: Joseph, Joseph, and many more. Their friendship covered a span of over 60 years of working together.
As a public school teacher he would spend his summers being the "original house flipper". A skill that he passed on to his children and grandchildren.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, holding many callings over his lifetime.
Poppy is survived by his loving wife Maureen, his children Kathleen Shinners of Springville, Erick of Boise, ID, Charles (Christine) of Roseville, CA, Ellise Goodman (Ron) of Springville, Lorraine Gerber (Lanny) of Pleasant Grove, Theresa Russell of Omaha, NE, his sweet granddaughter in law Kaylyn Shinners along with 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
His siblings Dorothy Miner of Springville, Stephen Clark (Marcia) of Tempe AZ and Carolyn Wood (Blaine) of Springville, and his longtime companion Beethoven, his German Shepherd.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Lorraine Bunnell, beloved Aunt Helene, Bert Miner (brother-in-Law), Roberta Clark (sister-in-law) and his 2 grandchildren Carolyn Kay and Joseph Shinners who are welcoming him to Paradise.
Due to concerns over the guidelines for social distancing regarding Covid-19, private family services will be held.
Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.