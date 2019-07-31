Gail Broadhead

1939-2019
Gail Andreason Broadhead, 79, passed away peacefully July 24, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona. Born July 25, 1939 in Burley, Idaho as 11th of 12 children to Myrtle Hardman and John Leslie “Les” Andreason. She loved saying she was “just an Idaho farm girl” raised in Filer, ID. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1957 and later enrolled at BYU as an excellent student and a Cougarette.
Later in her freshman year, she met Jon Daken Broadhead of San Marino, CA and after Jon graduated that August from BYU, they were married on October 22, 1958 in the Salt Lake Temple by Elder LeGrande Richards.
They settled in Southern California while Jon completed his Army Reserve Service and later moved to New Jersey for Jon to begin his professional career and to raise a family. They welcomed Saundra Olene “Sandee”(Kelly) Crellin and Michael Daken (Michael Massoni) while living in Morris Plains, N.J. Jon’s career had them traversing the Country a few times and while living in San Marino, CA they welcomed their youngest, Suzanne Gail (“Suzie”) (Paul) Meline.
Being raised on a farm, Gail learned many lessons of life as a farmer’s daughter who worked by his side all of the time as well as her mother’s great domestic skills. Gail refined those talents and abilities in an extraordinary way. She excelled at everything she ever did.
Upon their retirement, they moved to Buckeye, AZ in a beautiful retirement community.
Gail is survived by her husband of 61 years Jon Daken Broadhead, her three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in Arizona on held Monday July 29th at Surprise North LDS Stake Center.
Additional Funeral Service Friday, August 2nd at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary Chapel, 3401 South Highland Drive 84106, beginning at 11:00AM. Visitation one hour prior to the services. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, SLC, UT. For complete obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.