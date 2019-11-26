Garry Ray Hardy

1933-2019
Garry had a passion for teaching. He received a bachelor’s degree from Utah State at Cedar City, a master’s degree from Brigham Young University, and a doctorate from the University of Houston, all in education. He taught for 10 years in the public-school system and 30 years at BYU’s school of education. Garry was a gifted teacher and published author who influenced coworkers, teachers, and thousands of students. His lifelong dedication to learning and teaching changed countless lives.
As a dedicated veteran, Garry served in the US Air Force in Europe during the Korean Conflict for four years. One of his most memorable experiences was playing basketball in an exhibition league in Europe while serving in the Air Force. Garry was an exceptional photographer and had a passion for sports, fishing, golf and gardening where he shared his love for these hobbies with family and friends. He had an incredible sense of humor and was known for his practical jokes. Garry brought joy to all that surrounded him.
Born May 9, 1933 in Hinckley, Utah to parents Willard Hardy and Bessie Averett Hardy, his youth was spent at the family farm where he learned to work the farm and run the tractors at a very young age. On March 18, 1960, Garry married the love of his life, Ethelyn (Lyne) Sorensen. They were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple and were happily married for 59 years. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he held many positions and was dedicated to his faith. Above all else, the most important thing to Garry was family. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather.
Garry was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers, Howard and Wesley, and his sisters, Norma Skeem and Kaye McDaniel. He is survived by sister Bette Judd and children Gregg (Katherine) Hardy, Ann (Russell) Billings, Lisa (Brent) Berthold, and Erika (Ryan) Wilkes. Garry has 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Garry’s family would like to give a special thanks to the hall 5 staff at Bennion Veterans Home, who are truly angels here on earth. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bennion Veterans Home. Please join us for a celebration of life at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at noon. Condolences may be shared with family online at www.walkersanderson.com.