1941-2020
Gary Bridges, 78, passed away April 2, 2020 in Provo, Utah. Injured at a young age, Gary had health issues for the remainder of his life.
He was born Oct. 6, 1941 to Albert and DeLeen Shaw Bridges in Venice, Utah. He learned the lesson of hard work growing up on the family farm in Orem.
Gary married Linda Ann Scott on April 15, 1959 in Orem, Utah. The couple was blessed with two daughters and a son: Pamela, Michelle and Gary Scott. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Gary graduated from the Utah Barber College and set up shop in Springville and Provo. Later he worked for Provo City in both the parks and sanitation departments before transferring to the Southern Utah Valley Solid Waste District.
Known for being a quiet and unassuming guy, Gary didn’t say much but once you got to know him, he could chat long after it was time to go home. He was a skilled handyman and knew a bit about a lot of things.
Gary enjoyed the outdoors and took his family camping and road tripping exploring many back roads across the nation. He liked to fish mostly for the solitude. Gary and Linda were active members of the Utah Squaw Peak Good Sams camping group.
Gary is survived by his wife Linda, children: Michelle and Gary Scott (Cheryl); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his siblings Gayla (John deceased) Colby, Scot (Ora) Bridges, and Margie (Pat) Paul. Proceeded in death by his parents, daughter Pamela, son-in-law Paul Dillenbeck, grandson Richard Dillenbeck and brother Joseph.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, Gary will be interred in Provo City Cemetery at a private family graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.