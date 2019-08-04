Gary Daley

1950-2019
Gary Lavell Daley of Provo, Utah passed away July 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 10, 1950 in Las Vegas, NV to Byron Daley and Virginia Glazier Daley. View full Obituary at www.premierfuneral.com.
