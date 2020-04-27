Gary Dee Hjorth Apr 27, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary Dee Hjorth, 69, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Funeral Services are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary. Please visit www.wheelermortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gary Dee Hjorth Gary Hjorth Pass Away Funeral Service Mortuary Wheeler Direction See what people are talking about at The Community Table!