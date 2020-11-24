Gary J. Stone
Gary Joseph Stone was called home November 20, 2020. He was born February 11, 1940, in Salem, Utah, the only son of Verl D. Stone and Helen Turner Stone. He grew up in Spanish Fork, graduating from Spanish Fork High School. He attended BYU and Utah State University studying business. He was a sports fan of both universities.
Gary served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Norway. Upon his return to the states, he married Judith Hales, whom he had met while attending Utah State University, in the Salt Lake Utah Temple. They made their home in Spanish Fork, Utah.
Gary joined the US Army Reserve, just out of high school. So, after working with his dad at Spanish Fork Lumber, he went to work for the Army Reserve, as a civilian, at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City. His reserve unit was called to active duty during the Persian Gulf War, in 1991. He retired from the Army Reserve, after more than 30 years, with the rank of Major. He loved serving in the Reserve and working for them, but his first love was his family.
Gary was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he held many callings. When he retired, he and his wife, Judith, served a service mission at the Springville Employment Office, and also served as temple workers in the Provo and Payson temples.
Gary is survived by his wife, Judith; three of his children: Jennifer Stone, of Sandy, Utah; Alexander Gary (Katie) Stone, of Spanish Fork; and Joseph Ray (Jaime) Stone, of Ontario, Canada; and by his grandchildren: Savannah, Madeline, Sadie, A.J., Victor, and Erick. Also survived by his sisters: Loraine (Tony) Peck, Deanne Tuckett, Kathryn (Ron) Tobler, Marilyn (George) Paice, Arlene (John) Walter, and Mary (Paul) Wignall.
There will be no public viewing. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Those who prefer may view the funeral service, via live-streaming, by accessing the link on Gary's obituary at www.walkermemorials.com Interment will follow funeral services and will be at Spanish Fork City Cemetery, with military honors accorded.