Gary Jex Boyack
Gary Jex Boyack, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on September 20, 2020. He will be deeply missed.
The oldest of William and Leona Ellis Boyack's five children, Gary was born on March 18, 1931. Gary grew up in Spanish Fork, Utah. He served in the Army National Guard in Korea for two years, and upon his return, left again for a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Central States mission.
Gary married Margie Miller in 1955 - they were married 64 years prior to Margie's death last year, and they raised seven children together. After Gary's father passed away, his mother married LaVell Parsons, a widower with four children. This new blended family, still a tightly-knit group, gave themselves the celebrity nickname "The ParBoys".
Gary obtained his Master's Degree and was a teacher in Springville, Utah; Glendora, California; and Orem, Utah, first in elementary school, and then in high school English and Special Education, working closely with his students to attain jobs. In the summers, Gary worked various jobs, including driving truck for a river rafting company. Later in life, Gary and Margie were co-owners (with their daughter and son-in-law) and administrators of a nursing home.
Fishing, camping, hiking, and river rafting were some of Gary's hobbies - he loved nature and the outdoors - and he instilled this love in his children through family vacations and teaching concepts such as geological processes. Gary was a talented photographer, and his love of nature was evident in his work. Both Gary and Margie were avid rock hounds, and Gary had a workshop where he cut and polished stones, creating beautiful items such as picture frames, jewelry, and table tops. He also made countless bolo ties for friends and family.
Active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Gary enjoyed his many callings. Family was extremely important to Gary, and he loved being surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a kind, loving and patient man, who will be greatly missed.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife Margie; his parents; two brothers, Kent and Mack; step-brother Darrell and step-sister Sharon; two sons, Jim and Lorin; and a great-granddaughter, Vivian. He is survived by his daughters LeAnn Long (Ewing, NJ); Lisa (JP) Lilly (Pleasant Grove); MaryJane (Jim) Hewitt (Springville); and sons John (Wendy) Boyack (Monmouth, OR); and Mark (Lesa) Boyack (Spanish Fork). He is also survived by his sister Jeanine Hoffman; brother Kim Boyack; step-brother Ron Parsons; and step-sister LaRae Williams. He leaves behind 26 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a cherished number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Special thanks to all of the staff at Ashford Assisted Living and to all of the doctors and providers who have cared for him.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 26 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Spring Creek 9th Ward, 55 North Main Street, Springville, Utah 84663 at 11:00 am. The funeral will be preceded by a viewing from 9:30-10:30 am at the same location. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be worn.
For those unable to attend, services will also be live-streamed via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/wheelermortuary/
Interment services will be private. Luncheon for immediate and extended family will be held after the interment at the home of MaryJane Hewitt.