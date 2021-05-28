Gary Owen Spencer
Gary Owen Spencer, 89, passed away on May 25, 2021 in Lindon, UT. He was born on September 4, 1931 to Jesse Owen Spencer and Arthella Mitchell in Escalante, UT.
Gary loved inventing and tinkering. He enjoyed fishing, firearms and camping. He loved his Wife dearly and loved his Children, Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren. He was a loving Husband and a wonderful father and Grandpa. We will miss him here, but know there those that have been anxiously waiting for him to greet him in heaven.
Survivors include his wife Diane, children: Fara (Ross) Burton, Cory (Suzanne) Spencer, Lance (Judy) Spencer, Shaunette (Jordan) Christanson, Troy (Brooks) Spencer, Lane (Heather) Spencer, Ryan (Brittney) Spencer, Sherron (Nate) De La Cruz, Cherolyn (Josh) Becerra, Trent (Nichole) Spencer, 37 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, siblings: Stephen Spencer and Rodney Spencer. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Arta Lamb, Cherie Hoerman, Rollo Spencer.
Funeral service is on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10 am at Lindon LDS church, 250 West 600 South, Lindon. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 8:45 to 9:45 am at the church. Interment at Veterans Memorial Park. Please share a memory on his tribute wall at andersonmortuary.com.