1951-2020
Gayle Robinson Hall passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 after a seven-year battle with brain cancer. The third of six children, she was born on June 30, 1951 in Philadelphia, PA to Merton Mark Kenneth Robinson and Thelma Leola Buck. She married John Norman Hall on April 21, 1973 in the Provo, UT temple. They later divorced.
As a child growing up in Secane, PA, Gayle enjoyed writing and illustrating her own books as well as singing. She graduated from Ridley Senior High School, PA in June 1969. She earned an associate’s degree from Ricks College in Rexburg, ID in 1971, and a B.S. in Elementary and Special Education from Brigham Young University in Provo, UT in 1973. While she raised four children, she led a Brownie scout troop and also sang in the church choir and stake musical productions. Later, she was a
tutor and a substitute teacher for elementary school and special education students in the Alpine and Canyons school districts. Throughout her life, she had a passion for genealogy, temple work, and singing. She also was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Utah Eagles Forum, and the Right to Decency, an interfaith group in CO which was instrumental in passing a child pornography law. She also cared for her mother in the last years of her life.
Gayle is survived by her four children, Adrienne Hall of Logan, UT; Branden Hall of Centerville, UT; Clifton Hall (Melissa) of Henderson, NV; Devon Hall (Heather) of Syracuse, UT; and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Mark Robinson. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the viewing and graveside service will be for invited family only. The viewing will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Sundberg Olpin Mortuary (495 South State St. in Orem).
The graveside service will follow at the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.