1943-2020
Geana Marquez Gehman (Emma Jean Wilson), age 77, passed away on May 28, 2020 following complications of pancreatic cancer. Born March 7th in Ely Nevada to George A. Wilson and Alverda Jones. Geana was raised and attended schools in Lehi UT. Married Richard Gordon in 1960 and her two sons were born from that union. Later married Donald Gehman, who lovingly cared for her till the end. Geana had many jobs throughout her life and was an extremely hard worker, she made many lasting friendships as a result. Mom was a “ free spirit” and lived in many towns and states. You ALWAYS knew where you stood with her and she made no apologies for it. Geana retired from the Utah State Developmental Center after 30 years of dedicated service and she continued to foster grandparent afterwards, She loved the individuals there and they loved her.
Geana loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a devote Christian and seldom missed a Sunday service. She loved and adored her family and will be greatly missed by them and close friends.
Survived by husband Don Gehman, sons Russell Wade Gordon (Carrie) Brent Jay Gordon, stepsons Eric Gehman (Summer) Shaun Gehman (Lindsey) siblings Doug Jones, Beverly Southwick. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents and sister Rose Perkins.
The family wish to thank all her medical staff and all friends and family that came to visit, offer prayers and say farewell. Our hearts are full and our cup runneth over. A memorial service will be held on June 6th, 2020 at 11 am. Calvary on a Hill Church. 105 E. 100 N. Provo UT.