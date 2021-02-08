Gene Anderson, "Geno" 84, passed peacefully to the other side of The Veil on February 5, 2021 at his home in Elsinore, Utah after a long struggle with lung disease.
Gene was born February 11, 1936 in Sterling, Utah to Lindon and Virginia Anderson. He was the third of nine children.
He attended Sterling grade school, Manti Jr. High and Manti High School.
He loved hard work and beginning as a child he worked long hours on the family farm. He worked for many of the farmers in Sterling and was told that he was the best worker they ever had. He worked for the Broken Arrow Ranch located between Sterling and Gunnison, for many years. He worked for Eldon Neves at Seven Trees for 35 years, trimming trees. He was told that he was not a trimmer, he was an Artist. Trees were masterpieces after he finished trimming.
He was a master carpenter. He renovated his complete home in Elsinore. He named his home "The Manchun". He even built himself a little cabin on his Elsinore property. He loved sleeping in his cabin in the summer and sometimes even in the winter. He did carpentry work for anyone who needed his help. He was always willing to help anyone in need.
He served in the Army for six years and was stationed in Washington State and Germany.
Gene loved people. He has a great sense of humor and a gift at putting people at ease with his jokes and expertise. All who knew Geno loved him. He enjoyed spending time with his coffee friend, Don Maxfield, and his friends at the Cowboy Corral in Elsinore and the L'il Wonder Cafe in Richfield.
He was an avid guitarist and singer. He taught himself to play the guitar and piano. He sang and played his guitar at many funerals, and other functions, including town reunions and performing at the Cowboy Corral. He was a member of the Foot Warmers Orchestra for a time.
He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He has a special relationship with our Savior, Jesus Christ.
He is survived by the love of his life, Beth Lucas, brother, Robert Anderson, Holladay, sisters Phyllis Smith, Tooele and Bonnie (Thomas) Fitzhugh, South Jordan, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ben Anderson, Buddy Anderson and Clair Lynn Anderson, sisters, Judy Barrett and Arlene Story and nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the Richfield lntermountain Homecare and Hospice.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 gathering at 1:00 p.m. with services to follow in the Sterling Cemetery. Online condolences and live stream link at rasmussenmortuary.com in his obituary.