Gene Robert Willes
1944 - 2021
Gene Robert Willes of San Tan Valley Arizona, passed away on June 2, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 20, 1944 in Spanish Fork Utah to Altamont Wilson & Walter Evan Willes of Orem Utah where he was raised.
Gene met his eternal sweetheart Randy Stephens in September of 1960. They "went steady" throughout attending Orem High School where he graduated in 1962. They were married April 10, 1963 in Orem Utah and were later sealed in the West Jordan Temple. They had 3 children; Mark, Matthew & Mindi and raised them in Taylorsville Utah.
Gene was a talented baker who owned and operated The Grainary Bakery in Trolley Square through the 1970-80's. He later worked as The Lion House baker throughout the 1990's. He spent his most recent 25 years in sales & route delivery. Gene had an incredible work ethic that lives on through his legacy.
Music was the queen of his soul and he appreciated all genres, especially jazz. He loved live music, concerts & music festivals. He enjoyed driving, admired classic cars and had fun attending car shows. He loved US History and last year he completed his lifelong goal to visit all 50 states. Gene valued spending time with his family and his witty one liners made light of any situation.
Gene is survived by his devoted wife Randy; his 3 children: Mark (DeAnna), Matt & Mindi. Brother Carl Willes, 9 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents; Walt & Alta Willes and brothers; Jay Willes & Bill Hughes.
Graveside services will be held in the Spanish Fork Cemetery 420 S 400 E, Spanish Fork, UT on June 19, at 1:00 p.m. For your comfort, bring your own chair. A "Celebration of Life" will be held from 4-9 p.m. at Mt. Timpanogos Park, Highway 189 Provo Canyon #2 Alta Springs Pavilion. Dinner will be served. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.