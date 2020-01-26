1930-2020
Gene V Mason of Provo, Utah passed away on January 23, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was born April 10, 1930 to Glen and Ora Mason in Aurora, Utah. Gene spent his boyhood playing in the foothills above Aurora, fishing on the Sevier River and hunting and camping with family and friends. He worked at farming until he was 20 years old, then served a 2 year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas Louisiana Mission, where he had many great experiences.
After his mission, Gene served in the US Army during the Korean War. He trained at Fort Lewis, Washington and was sent to Germany with occupation forces. He served in the 1st infantry division “The Big Red One,” where he was assigned to be a truck driver in the headquarters battery of the 44th anti-aircraft artillery battalion. He had many interesting experiences during this time.
After his release from the service, he moved to Provo to attend The Trade Tech, at this time he met the love of his life, Venice Hoover. They were married for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on September 2, 1955. They are the parents of 6 children.
Dad was an active member in the LDS Church and served in many capacities. He served in the Elders Quorum, as President of the 34th Quorum of Seventy, Scouting, and several Bishopric positions including Bishop. After his release from Bishop, Mom and Dad served together for 3 years as Church Service Missionary hosts at the Provo Tabernacle, which they loved; it was here that he got to meet and shake hands with President Gordon B. Hinckley.
He enjoyed being a Scoutmaster and the many opportunities scouting provided, his favorites were Winter Camps, hiking the High Unitas, and climbing Kings Peak. He also enjoyed taking trips with his family including fishing, camping, and deer hunts. Gene was a hard worker, having worked for over 40 years as a welder. After retirement Mom and Dad spent lots of time camping and fishing at Strawberry, Fish Lake, and the Unitas.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife; parents; son, Brent Mason, and 2 brothers, Versel and Dennis Mason. Gene is survived by 5 children, Craig Mason, Michelle (Randy) Viertel, Keith Mason, Garth Mason, and Brian (Lisa) Mason; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Sorensen; brother-in-law, Stanley (Dalene) Hoover, and sisters-in-law, Beth Ann Mason and Joyce Mason.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the East Bay 1st Ward Chapel, 424 West 1200 South, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Tuesday, January 28 from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Wednesday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.