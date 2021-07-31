George Elmer Hawkins
George Elmer Hawkins, 90, of Orem Utah passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021. He was born July 24, 1931, in Ramah, New Mexico to Alma Henry Hawkins and Cora Bloomfield Hawkins. He married Lela Fay Cook June 6, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple.
George served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years. He was an Industrial Engineer at Libbey Glass in Shreveport, Louisiana for 20 years. George was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many church callings including, Branch Presidencies, Bishop, Stake Presidency, High Council, and many Scout callings which organization awarded him the Silver Beaver Award. He and his wife Fay served in the Saint Louis, Missouri Mission. He had a great love for God, family, and country. Much of his later years were spent gardening and doing family history. He was a great example of service and love for all.
George is survived by his wife Fay and 9 children: Terry (Rosemary) Hawkins, Shauna Hardy, Glenn (Carol) Hawkins, Heidi (Brian) Casswell, Juanita (Dan) Hammer, Renae (Darryl) Bell, Lee (Rhonda) Hawkins, Joseph (Kim) Hawkins, and James (Jennilynn) Hawkins, 34 grandchildren, and 38 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:00am at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary chapel located at 495 South State Street, Orem, Utah. A viewing for friends and family will be held Tuesday evening from 6 to 8pm at the Sundberg Mortuary and on Wednesday morning 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the services. Burial will be at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park in Bluffdale.