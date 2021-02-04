George Robert "Bob" Standing
George Robert "Bob" Standing of Orem, Utah, passed away on January 28, 2021 at the age of 85. He was born in Ogden, Utah, on September 29, 1935, to Josephine Lindquist Standing and Arnold Rudolph "Barney" Standing. He spent his childhood in Ogden, Utah, and Portland, Oregon. He married Lawrin May Greene on August 10, 1962, in the Logan, Utah temple. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2019.
He attended Weber State College, University of Utah, and Brigham Young University. During this time, he enlisted in the Air Force Reserve and served for six years. After graduating with his masters from BYU in Counseling and Guidance, he attended Michigan State University, where he received his Doctorate of Guidance and Counseling Services. After earning his degrees, he worked at California State University, Chico, first as Dean of Student Life and then as the Director of Advising and Orientation. He was there during his entire professional career, often riding his bike to work. He loved working there, and he created lifelong friendships and made a difference in the lives of countless numbers of students. Bob and Lawrin enjoyed raising their family and making wonderful memories in Chico where they lived for more than 30 years. They then moved to Orem, Utah, and lived there for the rest of their lives. They loved their house, their neighbors, and being close to family.
Bob was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and he enjoyed serving in many callings in his church, including Bishop, Stake High Counselor, Stake Executive Secretary, Ward Mission Leader, Stake Mission President, and Counselor in the California, Sacramento Mission Presidency. He spent the last 20 years of his life devoted to doing his family history and encouraging others to do their family history. He served as the Director of the Orem Stonewood Family History Center for three years.
As a young man, he also served a mission to Finland for his church. Later, he and Lawrin served three full-time missions and a few shorter missions. They served in Rapid City, South Dakota, the Laie, Hawaii Temple Visitors Center, and the Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bob served for an additional three years in the Family History Library as a church service missionary. They both served in the Orem Canyon Breeze Senior Living Center Branch, the Provo Missionary Training Center, and also a short mission for the Hill Cumorah Pageant in Palmyra, New York.
Bob loved all new gadgets, and he got all of them, much to the chagrin of his wife. He got the first minivan on the market. He got the first microwave. And later he got one of the first hybrid cars. His love for computers started with his first, an Apple IIe. From then on, he was an avid Apple fan, always purchasing the latest and greatest Apple products. He was often generous to a fault. He was an avid gardener, audio book fan, and he loved his nightly bowl of ice cream (also, much to the chagrin of his wife). He was a great photographer, and even had a print published in a temple calendar.
He is survived by his children: Shauna (Doug) Crabtree, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Lisa (Ted) Bennett, Bothell, Washington; Jonathan (Robyn) Standing, Orem, Utah; and Patrick Standing, Salt Lake City, Utah. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Hill, whom he enjoyed visiting this past year while they were neighbors in Legacy Village in Provo. He has 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
There will be a family-only service held on February 6, 2021. He will be buried at Orem City Cemetery.
His family appreciates the kindness and service of Zach Miller and others from Canyon Home Care & Hospice, as well as the staff at Legacy Village. They made the last year of his life more comfortable and enjoyable. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.