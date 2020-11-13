George Wendell Pace Nov 13, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save George Wendell PaceGeorge Wendell Pace, 91, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem.801-225-1530 SundbergOlpinMortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags George Wendell Pace Arrangement Pass Away Orem Entrust Sundberg-olpin Mortuary See what people are talking about at The Community Table!