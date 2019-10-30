1963 - 2019
George William Peahl age 56, died October 23, 2019. He was born on May 29, 1963 in De Witt Iowa. He was the oldest of a set of twins, having been born 5 minutes before his brother. He was the sixth child born to Harold and Jeanette Peahl. He attended elementary and junior high schools in De Witt. At age 15, his family moved to Provo, Utah where he attended Timpview High School.
George married Lora Dalton in August of 1981 and together they had two children, and later divorced. He married Julie Wakefield and together they had two children and later divorced.
George was an outstanding mechanic and enjoyed building cars for demolition derbies. He was passionate about his work and his family; he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was generous with his time when others needed his help and took pleasure in volunteer work.
George had 7 grandchildren (Little Donna, Autumn, Cheyenne, Emma (his piglet), Tanner, Cathleen and Cambria) Who all adored him. He also had several grandkids that adopted him. He loved spending time with them and being a part of all they were doing, especially watching Sponge Bob with them. He would play any game they asked while trying to convince them to play the game he wanted.
George is survived by sisters Christine Joseph, Provo, Mary (Ken) Millar, Provo, Terri (Brad) Jex, Spanish Fork and brothers Henry Peahl, Miles, Iowa, Charles Peahl, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and his twin, Gerald Peahl, Fairview, Utah; his children, Jesse Peahl, Judy Odell, Provo, Rebecca Peahl and Matthew Peahl, all of Provo and seven grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Jeanette Peahl, youngest brother Frank Peahl, nephews Tighe and Treis Millar.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Crist of Latter-day Saints (131 East 100 North, Fairview, UT) with a viewing from 9:00 -10:30 am prior to services at the church. Burial in Fairview Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com.