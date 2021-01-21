George Wllery Robinson of Orem, Utah died at home on January 14, 2021. He was 84 years old. George was born September 8, 1936 in Elko, NV. To Alda Saviozzi and Geroge Ellery Robinson. He married Ellen Jean Lindsey on Oct. 11, 1958 and they were sealed in the Los Angeles California Temple on February 13, 1975. George was preceded in death by Ellen on Aug. 4, 2001.
George Robinson graduated from Reno High School. Following graduation, he joined the French Foreign Legion where he served in French Indo China. Upon return to the United States, George joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served for 23 years. He fought in the Vietman War and in the Korean War. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Service in Vietnam.
George Robinson was a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served the ward in many callings over the years. He was an excellent father and grandfather and loved his family dearly.
George is survived by his three children : Steve (Belinda) Robinson, Stacy (David) Stone, and Scott (Schantel) Robinson, 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and almost 2 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Susan Murry of Reno, NV.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 21 at 11 a.m. for family members. Burial will be at the Camp Williams Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Military Rites. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.