George Wllery Robinson of Orem, Utah died at home on January 14, 2021. He was 84 years old. George was born September 8, 1936 in Elko, NV. To Alda Saviozzi and Geroge Ellery Robinson. He married Ellen Jean Lindsey on Oct. 11, 1958 and they were sealed in the Los Angeles California Temple on February 13, 1975. George was preceded in death by Ellen on Aug. 4, 2001.