1922 — 2020
Georgia Cullimore Faux, 98, of Provo, Utah, passed away on July 14, 2020. Georgia was born on March 3, 1922 to Lloyd and Odessa Cullimore of Provo, Utah. She attended BYHigh for two years and then graduated from Provo High School. At Provo High, she served as student body vice president with her high school sweetheart, Eugene J. Faux, who was the student body president. In 1942, Georgia married Eugene in the Salt Lake LDS Temple, started their family of five sons and graduated from BYU together in 1944.
Georgia was a talented, giving and outgoing person who has given a lifetime of service to family, church, BYU, Utah County and her many friends. For 20 years she taught part-time on the BYU speech and drama faculty, performed on the stages of BYU, U of U, Promised Valley Playhouse and in the Provo Community Theater. She was also involved in radio, films and performed on the entertainment circuit throughout Utah County.
In 1983, she was honored by the Utah State Chamber of Commerce as Outstanding Citizen of Utah. Under Georgia’s presidency of the Women’s Division of the Provo-Orem Chamber of Commerce, the Live Nativity Christmas Pageant was created and she was a part of this production for many years. She has also served as a member of the Provo Arts Council, charter member of Elderquest, teacher of Literature for Seniors, president of the Provo Handshakers, and volunteer teacher at Project Read.
Her testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ, was of utmost importance to her. Her church service includes being a member of the YWMIA General Board for two years and many Relief Society, Primary, Family History and missionary callings. She served on the BYU Alumni Board and the Emerti Alumni Board.
For the last four years, Georgia has been cared for at the Ashford Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Springville, Utah. Georgia’s family is very grateful to the many staff members and care givers at Ashford for the loving and professional care rendered. She was loved by everyone there including the other residents. Georgia was gracious to the very end.
Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene J. Faux and son Christopher Faux. She is survived by four sons, Eugene L. Faux (Carolyn), Robert Faux, Gregory Faux (Afton), Mark Faux (Cheryl) and thirteen grandchildren, forty-one great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah. Please follow the COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.