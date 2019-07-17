1932-2019
Georgia Davis Allen, 87, passed away peacefully the morning of July 9, 2019. She was born February 12, 1932, in Dividend, Utah. She was the 8th child of George H. Davis and Rhea May Daley Davis. She spent her childhood in Dividend then moved with her family during World War II to Portland, Oregon. After the war her family returned to Payson, Utah where she attended Jr. and Sr. High School, graduating in 1950. She was involved in the Pep Club and was on the Rifle Team.
She married Howard Fred Allen in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 1, 1951. Together they had two daughters, Janice and Cauleen. They were later sealed as a family in the Manti Temple on May 19, 1964.
Together Howard and Georgia helped raise a niece, Hillary Cruz Carvajal and a nephew, Gilbert Peay and nurtured many more family members. They brought into their home and family three Native American sisters: Bettie Largo (Frank) Begay, Rita Largo Donaghey and Judy Largo Arviso. They later opened their hearts and home to Bettie’s son, Michael Begay.
Georgia was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served in the Primary and Young Women organizations as well as an ordinance worker in the Provo Temple. She had a great passion for Family History work. Her love was demonstrated to her ancestors and her living family. Being a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers was something she was proud of. Many friends were made in this organization.
She was proud of her community, country and was a very patriotic person.
She became involved in the early days of the Payson Scottish Festival. After she was widowed, she became a Kindergarten Grandma at Park View and Barnett Elementary. She was “Grandma Georgia” to many children and loved her experience in this position.
She loved to sew, quilt and make ceramic dolls. She was fascinated with all kinds of rocks and loved collecting them.
She loved her family and is survived by her 2 daughters: Janice (Michael) Summerhays and Cauleen (Daniel) Olson. She has 12 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings. Brothers: John Arthur, Howard “Dale”, Daryl and Douglas Davis. Sisters: Geraldine Davis, Iris Hamilton, Imogene Panzica, Carol Peay and Reah May Rivera.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 am in the LDS Page Ward, 700 South and 600 East in Payson. Prior to the service a viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church. A viewing will also be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm at Walker Mortuary, 587 South 100 West Payson, Utah. Internment will be at the Payson City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Erika Noonan, the Mountain View Hospital staff, Encompass Hospice staff and Parkway staff for their skill, compassion and tender care.