Georgia Ewell Oct 7, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Georgia Ewell Georgia Ewell, age 78 of Eureka, passed away October 3, 2020. To view service information, or to offer condolences please visit www.brownfamilymortuary.com or call 801-754-3692. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Georgia Ewell Condolence Pass Away Age Service Information See what people are talking about at The Community Table!