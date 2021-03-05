Georgia Joan Kenney Elliott
1938 - 2021
Our sweetheart of a wife and mother slipped the earthly bonds life placed on her on the morning of March 1, 2021 surrounded by her husband, Randy, and her children. Because Alzheimer's had taken her brilliant mind, quick wit and memory of loved ones, her parting was a blessing though it still leaves a huge space in our hearts that only she could fill. We find comfort in knowing there was a happy reunion with loved ones who have been anxiously waiting for her on the other side.
Georgia was born May 25,1938 in Gunnison, Utah. She grew up in Salt Lake City where she graduated from South High and she was proud to be a Cub. She was studious but she didn't forget to enjoy life too. She loved sports and followed her favorite teams; the old Salt Lake Stars basketball team, the University of Utah Utes, the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, and the Utah Jazz. She loved an adventure and was able to travel the globe with Randy. They were lucky to find each other and for almost 42 years they were able to create lots of happy memories together. Randy took loving care of her during her illness and she was able to stay in their home because of his care.
She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who cared deeply and loved with all her heart. She will be missed by her family and many friends who became family members.
Georgia was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and fulfilled her callings with perfection born of love for her Savior and those she served. She did many acts of service and kindness that will go unrecognized because that is who she was and is.
She was a very hard worker and over the years she worked clerical and accounting jobs at the following companies; PIE, V.O. Young Printing, Blaine Hudson Printing, Rhinehart Oil, and Press Publishing. She took pride in her work and she always went the extra mile to make things easier for those she worked with. She gained many life-long friends/family from every work experience she had.
She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Elliott; her children-Tina Anderson, Ga Neil Winder (Travis), Robert Anderson (Suzan); step sons-Jim Elliott (Monica), Stephen Elliott, Michael Elliott (Liberty) and Dustin Elliott. She is also survived by her grandkids-Chase Anderson (Lyndsee), Zachary Anderson, Dylon Anderson (Shirrell), Katlyn Winder, McKay Elliott, Kayli Elliott, Jaxon Elliott, Jamison Elliott, Morgan Nelson (Richie), Rick Elliott (Katie), Tylar Elliott, Randall Elliott, William Elliott, Cody Elliott, Chantelle Elliott, and Jaelyn Elliott; along with ten great grandchildren. Also surviving her is Randy's brother-George Elliott (Toni); and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Georgia is preceded in death by her daughter-Colleen Anderson; her parents-mother, Leta Barrows (William) and father, Alma Kenney (Marie); her sisters--Maxine West (Milton), Virgina Park (David); her brother-Gerry Kenney; a daughter in law--Mary Benson and a nephew-Greg Park (Nikki).
A family prayer and graveside with just immediate family will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 and a much deserved life celebration will be scheduled when Randy is ready and when it is safer for us to congregate. The family will keep you all posted so that we can all share in the love that we feel for Georgia. Thank you for your kind understanding.
"She has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much; who has left the world better than she found it; whose life is an inspiration; whose memory, a benediction."
-adapted from Stevenson