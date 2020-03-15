1929-2020
On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Gerald (Jerry) Clyde Hurst, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 91. Jerry was born on February 11, 1929 in Provo, Utah to Adolf and Vera Marie Hurst.
Jerry enlisted in the Navy on February 23, 1946 and received the World War II Victory Medal, Navy Occupation Medal, and the China Service Medal. Jerry returned to Provo, Utah and married the love of his life, Verna Lou Evans on March 23, 1954. He worked for Provo City for 32 years and retired in 1989. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jerry and Verna had six children, Robert Vernon (Karen) Hurst, Patty Ray Davis, Jerry Marie, Vickie Lynn, Richard Eugene and Ricky Clyde (MykeAnne) Hurst.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Adolf, his mother, Vera Marie, his brother, Vern, and children Jerry Marie and Richard Eugene. He is survived by his wife, Verna, his brother Richard, his four children, Robert, Patty, Vickie Lynn, and Ricky, 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Jerry was a long time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (F.O.E.), holding many positions throughout the years and also a member of the Elks (B.P.O.E).
A graveside service will be held on March 18, 2020 at 2 o’clock at the Provo City Cemetery, with full military honors.
Condolences can be sent to www.bergmortuary.com.