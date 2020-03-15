1930-2019
Gerald (Jerry) Dee Powelson, 88, of American Fork, Utah died December 11, 2019 at Highland Glen Senior Living in Highland, Utah.
He was born December 15, 1930 to Stanford Powel and Theda Alice Barrett Powelson in his grandmother Sarah Barrett’s home in Provo, Utah. He moved to American Fork in 1938 when his mother married Clyde Wagstaff. After graduating from American Fork High School, he joined the Navy in July 1951. After boot camp he was drafted into the Naval Hospital Corp. He was stationed in Philadelphia Naval Hospital where he was drafted to serve with the Marine Corp. He was stationed with the Marines in North Africa for the evacuation of U.S. citizens in case of war with the Soviet Union. He was later transferred to a military transport ship which toured the Mediterranean, England and Germany. He was released from the Navy in 1955. After his military service, he attended Utah Vocational School where he graduated as a draftsman. He worked as a draftsman for Sperry Utah Company and as a design engineer for Deseret Pharmaceutical. He retired in July 1993.
Jerry enjoyed traveling and outdoor activities. He climbed five peaks in the Grand Tetons. He visited the Galapagos Islands. He did extensive backpacking, river running and hiking in Utah, Nevada, Idaho and Wyoming. His most memorable trip was one month in Nepal where he trekked to the base camp of Mount Everest. He carried his own pack and did not use porters.
Jerry also enjoyed cowboy jamborees, Dixieland jazz festivals and live theater.
Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Stanford Powelson; mother, Theda Wagstaff; stepfather, Clyde Wagstaff; brother, Richard Powelson; and brother, Dale Wagstaff. He is survived by two sister in-laws: Beth Frandsen (Idaho Falls, ID) & Gae Wagstaff (Norway), six nephews and four nieces.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday March 21, 2020 at American Fork Cemetery.