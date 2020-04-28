Gerald "Jerry" Elroy Christensen Jr.

1941 — 2020
Gerald Elroy “Jerry/ J.J.” Christensen Jr.
Jerry passed from this life on April 24, 2020. Jerry was born in Orem, Utah on December 3, 1941 to Gerald and Laska Christensen. He had many siblings whom he loved.
Jerry was very easy-going and lived a simple life. He attended schools in Orem and graduated from Pleasant Grove High School. He worked in various jobs which include Heber Valley Railroad, Geneva Steel, Mountain States Steel and Geneva Foundry. He had a lot of hobbies that he loved including bowling. Following in his father’s footsteps, he was on several bowling teams and competed in various bowling leagues. He enjoyed golfing with friends, going to every car show he could, and fishing anytime. He kept his father’s fishing pole in his truck so he was ready to cast a line whenever he could. He was a very witty man, with a great sense of humor. He always had the best and sometimes dirtiest joke (depending on who was listening!). He will be greatly missed, but always remembered. May he rest easy and catch all of the record-breaking fish in the fishing holes in the sky.
We want to thank Debra Crowe, Jerry’s niece for all the love and care that she gave to him prior to him moving into the care facility. She was very loved by him and such a blessing to him and his family. We also wanted to thank Rocky Mountain Care (The Lodge, Heber) They loved and cared for him so deeply and comfortably until his last days.
Jerry is survived by his children; Cole (Laura) Christensen Lindon UT, Corey (Tiffany) Christensen Saratoga Springs UT, and Megan (Austin) McFee Midway UT and many grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no funeral services. Please post your favorite memory or stories you have of Jerry on www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.