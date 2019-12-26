1930-2019
Gerald (Jerry) Howard Elison, known as “Mr. E” to many, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. He was born on June 16, 1930, in Oakley, Idaho. Jerry graduated from Oakley High School. Jerry served in the Korean War. He attended Utah State University and graduated from Brigham Young University. Mr E began his career teaching as a Principal of an elementary school, but spent most of his time in the classroom teaching choir, English, Drama, and Stage Crew. Jerry spent 50+ years teaching in Alpine School District. He performed and directed throughout Utah County, including Sundance Summer Theatre, Hale Center Theater, and SCERA Theater, among many others. He has received many awards for his community service. Jerry was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on November 15, 1957, to Barbara Carol Neeley.
They have 7 children. Jerry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His favorite calling was playing the piano in Primary for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, their 7 children: Lori (Doug) Edwards, Kerry (Reed) Murray, Brent, Laurie Schoch, Chris (Michele), Eric (Jennifer), Kip (Diana), Kurt (Kathi), 28 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, his brother, Jim, and sister, Ina Lou. A viewing will be held Friday, December 27, 6:00-8:00 PM at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home (646 E 800 N Orem). A viewing will also be held Saturday, December 28, 9:30-10:30 AM, followed by a funeral at 11:00 AM at the Sharon Stake Center (550 S 800 E Orem). In lieu of flowers please donate to the SCERA -Jerry Elison scholarship fund. Call the box office at 801-225-ARTS. Condolences offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.