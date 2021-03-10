Gerald Johnson Argyle
Gerald Johnson Argyle passed away on March 7, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was 84 years old.
Gerald was born on May 14, 1936 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Lola Hannah Johnson and Clarence Cowan Argyle. He married Phyllis Swenson on February 19, 1958 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were recently blessed to celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Gerald was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. He grew up in Spanish Fork and met his sweetheart and future wife Phyllis while he was a senior in High School and Phyllis was in 9th grade.
Gerald served in the US Army as a Staff Sargent and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. He also served in the Utah National Guard.
Gerald was a dedicated Utah Jazz fan who rarely missed watching any games. He also enjoyed taking care of cars and trucks and kept his 1948 International truck throughout his life. His favorite activities always involved being with family whether during times of work, trips to the family cabin or second home in St. George. Gerald was also an avid gun collector throughout his life.
Gerald developed skills of wood working at an early age and eventually became a general contractor, building many beautiful custom homes throughout the Wasatch Front area. He and his family also built a family cabin up Fairview Canyon near Gooseberry Reservoir. Gerald and Phyllis along with family members and friends spent 42 years enjoying the Argyle family cabin, creating many life-long memories.
Gerald is a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served the Lord throughout his life in both ward and temple callings.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Phyllis Argyle, and four children: Clark (Gena) Argyle of South Jordan, Kent (Lesa) Argyle of Bluffdale, Paul Argyle of South Jordan, and Sueann (Gavin) Jangard of Spring Creek, NV, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Clair and Clarence "Sox," sisters Lorna and Laurell and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Friday March 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the River 4th Ward Chapel located at 1239 West Country Creek Drive, South Jordan. Friends and family may attend a viewing Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 West South Jordan Parkway, or Friday prior to the funeral service from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Following the services, the Interment will be held at the Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 East 400 North, Spanish Fork, UT.