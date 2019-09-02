1931-2019
Gerald Lee Wilson died peacefully at home on August 29, 2019. He was born on the 24th of November 1931 about 6:30 in the morning in a little farm house about 6 or 7 miles southeast of Bird City, Kansas. His mother was Bonnie Lee Frazee and his father was Wesley Obed Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his sons: Leslie Alan Wilson and Curtis Wesley Wilson (Morgan), his siblings Willard “Woodie” Frazee Wilson (Roberta), Hester Cleone “Sis” Wilson (Delbert Haller), Wesley “Wes” Wilson, Jr (Anna Marie Indorf), Charlotte Raye “Char” Wilson (Curtis Aber), and his first spouse Jackie Christine Vaughn.
He is survived by his sister Bonnie Jean (John Smith), his sons: Philip (Jenee), Daniel (Lisa), his daughter Marie (Jim King), his step daughters Kali (Larry Lee), Laura, Rebecca (Darrell West), his spouse Myrna Lee, 27 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Gery graduated from Hayden High School in Hayden, Colorado. He served 20 years in the Air Force, where he served in hospital administration. He wrote the seven level test for the Air Force while serving his country. He left the Air Force on Friday, June 1, 1970 and went to work for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday where he worked for 24 years.
He and Lee served three missions: Laie Temple, Dallas Temple and Manila Philippines Temple. He served in the Provo Temple and in the Mount Timpanogos Temple for a total of 19 years service as an ordinance worker and 9 years as a sealer. He was privileged to seal over 50, 000 proxy sealings and over 300 live sealings, including a granddaughter Lydia Lee to Keith McIff and three children; grandson Logan West and Bethany, Robin Reeves and Jacque DeVrais. He served in various callings for the church including the first bishop of the 25th Ward of the American Fork Central Stake. He umpired softball for 10 years and refereed volley ball for 5 years.
His greatest calling was a husband, father and grandfather. He loved his children, step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11 AM in the American Fork Ward at 455 East 300 North, American Fork. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork and Wednesday at the church from 9:45-10:45 AM prior to the services. Burial in the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.