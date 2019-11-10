1930-2019
Geraldine “Gerrie” Anderson Bills was born May 5, 1930 to Cyril and Inez Anderson in Provo, Utah, and passed away at the age of 89 on November 6, 2019 in Lindon, Utah.
Gerrie married DeLoyal Bills on August 28, 1952 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They had two children: Lesa (Glenn) Gunn, Springville, UT, and Darren (Debbie) Bills, Maple Valley, Washington. Gerrie is survived by both of her children; brother, C. Richard Anderson; sister, Sandra Anderson Whitby; 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, DeLoyal Worthington Bills.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Grandview 15th Ward Chapel, 1122 Grand Avenue, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the church Tuesday, November 12, from 6-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Internment will immediately follow at the Timpanogos Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Orem, Utah. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.