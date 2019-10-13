1935-2019
Geraldine (Gerry) Healey Baumgarten, 84, returned to her heavenly home on October 10, 2019. She joins beloved family members who preceded her in death, her husband, James Norman Baumgarten, daughter Elizabeth, brother, Boyd Healey, her parents, Maurice and June Healey, and many dear family members and cherished friends.
She was born on June 22, 1935 in Hamilton, Montana. She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West Central States mission. It was there that she met her future husband, Jim, a fellow missionary. They were married on March 18, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with 8 children, 4 sons and 4 daughters. She and her husband loved the gospel and she served in many callings.
Gerry loved cooking, reading, playing cards, traveling, and planning parties for friends and family. She served on the Provo Senior Board, as a captain in DUP, and as a volunteer in the Provo temple baptistry.
The family extends to Cove Point Retirement and Covington Senior Living their most profound gratitude and sincere thanks for their excellent and loving care during her 5 year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Gerry is survived by her sister, Mayrene (David) Bickmore, sister-in-law, Mahala Healey, brother in law, David (Rosalee) Baumgarten, children, LeeAnn (Tony) Cummings, Cheryl (Karl) Radmall, Jeanne (Doug) Slater, Paul Baumgarten, Alan (Sharry) Baumgarten, Steve (Allison) Baumgarten, and Mark (Kristen) Baumgarten. She is also survived by 31 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
There will be a viewing for family and friends on Sunday, October 13 from 6 to 8 PM at 1489 E 800 S. Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14 at 11 AM with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the same address. For the full obituary and to share a memory, please visit andersonmortuary.com.