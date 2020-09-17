Geraldine Hancock Terry
1928 - 2020
Geraldine Hancock Terry, Spanish Fork, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1928, in Spanish Fork, Utah, to Gerald Ollie Hancock and Rose Ellenor Evans. She was later welcomed into the home of her Aunt Mary and Uncle George Milner, where her seven cousins became like siblings. She married her sweetheart, George Terry, on June 9, 1947. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Gerry's greatest joy and accomplishment was the family she raised. Her deep humility prevented her from ever taking credit for anything, but her posterity will forever benefit from and emulate her example of loving kindness and Christlike patience. LDS Apostle Elder Neal A. Maxwell best described Gerry's legacy when he said: "When the real history of mankind is fully disclosed, will it feature the echoes of gunfire or the shaping sound of lullabies? The great armistices made by military men or the peacemaking of women in homes and in neighborhoods? Will what happened in cradles and kitchens prove to be more controlling than what happened in congresses? When the surf of the centuries has made the great pyramids so much sand, the everlasting family will still be standing."
Gerry's everlasting family includes her children: Paul (and Becky), Patricia (and Al Nielsen), Steven (and Jill), Scott (and Donna), and Jon (and Angie), 25 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Mary Lou Hutchings, Phyllis Peterson, and Shirley Sanford; and half-sister, Karen Palmer.
She was preceded in death by her eternal companion, George; her parents, Gerald and Ellenor; her aunt and uncle, Mary and George; her siblings: Blair Milner, Roy Milner, Francis "Spot" Milner, Colleen Chappel; and a great-granddaughter, Makenzie Lynn Terry.
Gerry spent her final year as part of the family at Legacy Care Center, receiving great care from Legacy staff and, most recently, from hospice staff. The family thanks them all for their wonderful attention and concern.
A private family memorial service will be held in Spanish Fork on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
Visit Geraldine's obituary on Walker Funeral Home's website (https://walkermemorials.com) for information about online viewing of the service.