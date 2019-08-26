Geraldine Lunt Snyder

1934-2019
Our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving mother, Geraldine “Gerrie” Lunt Thurgood Snyder passed away of natural causes on August 20th, 2019 at the age of 84. As one of the classiest women we knew, there was never a day that went by that she wasn’t totally and completely put together from head to toe right up until the very day she passed away. She will be missed by many.
Gerrie was born on October 30, 1934 to Parley Verdell Lunt and Lasca Chamberlain in Cedar City, Utah. She moved to Payson, Utah at 9 years old and graduated from Payson High School. She married Victor H. Thurgood on December 10th 1952 in the St. George LDS Temple. Together they had three children. She was left a widow at the age of 32. She married Boyd M. Collings in 1970 and spent 15 years together before he passed away.
On March 18th, 1995 she married Kent Snyder. He truly was her Prince in Shining Armor, to not only her, but her three children as well. In 1999 they moved to Kanab, Utah. They enjoyed 24+ wonderful years together. They enjoyed camping, four-wheeling, and exploring the outdoors. She and Kent were so happy and had a way of finding humor in absolutely everything. They were always in their own little world laughing about anything and everything.
Gerrie had a love of reading and loved to loom and made many things. She was very artistic and loved painting. Those artistic talents led her to own and operate a Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in Orem Utah, which she ran for years beside her two daughters. She was in her element working with make-up and nails on a daily basis and impacted many women. She made many lasting friendships there.
She is survived by her husband, Kent, daughter Kathy (Steve) Gomez, Gary Thurgood, Lorrie (Winston) Gillies, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Patricia Gasser and her brother Melvin Lunt and her great granddaughter Alyssa Sage Hendricks.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 26th at 1:00 pm, there will be a viewing prior from 12:00-1:00 at Mosdell Mortuary, 676 South Highway 89A, Kanab, Utah 84741.