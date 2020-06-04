Geraldine Sorenson Fry

1935-2020
Geraldine (Jerri) Sorenson Fry, 85, passed away in Orange, California on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, James, and her daughter, Bonnie Watson; Jerri is survived by her sons Brad (Yvonne) and Chris (Patti), daughter Shauna (Bruce) Bengochea; her 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; her brother Paul (Virginia) Sorenson of Spanish Fork, Utah; her sister Alene Bjarnson of Mapleton, Utah; and many nieces and nephews.
Born to Soren Sorenson and Jennie Peterson Sorenson in Spanish Fork, Utah, Jerri grew up on her family’s farm. She married James in 1952, and they moved their young family to Southern California, settling in Orange County in 1956. She was a loving wife, mother, homemaker and faithful church member for decades and she somehow found the time and energy to join and serve with ETA Epsilon Sigma Alpha, an international philanthropic sorority, whose work and fundraising efforts benefited Fairview State Mental Hospital, CHOC (Children’s Hospital of Orange County) and St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. She made many friends through her work, friendships that lasted for the rest of her life.
She also served in the Primary Organization all through the years.
Jerri, “Grandma Great”, will be dearly missed by the friends she didn’t outlive, and by her family, who rejoice and find comfort in the knowledge she’s in a better place and that we will be reunited one day.