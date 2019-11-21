1967 — 2019
Geri Adele Goodwin Howard, 52, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Born August 9, 1967 to Karen Janet Ackley and Robert Stanley Goodwin in Logan, Utah, she was the oldest of 4 children. When her parents separated, she chose to live with her mother and sister Cherie whom she enjoyed riding horses with. Geri graduated from Spanish Fork High School and soon after met her husband.
On April 9, 1988, Geri married Michael Lynn Howard in Payson, Utah. Together they had four beautiful children—one son and three daughters.
At an early age, her grandmother taught her to cook and the art of canning food. Geri cherished this time with her grandmother and became a talented cook who never needed a recipe. She enjoyed gardening with her children and teaching them the importance of growing their own food and canning their goods. Geri found a creative outlet in crafts, particularly porcelain dolls, filling cabinets in her home with their beautiful, delicate faces. She most loved time with her children and grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to enjoy the family she raised. In her relaxation, she would enjoy binge watching Netflix shows, drinking her favorite: Pepsi with pebbled ice; and going to La Casita to enjoy time with close friends. She was the most selfless and caring person anyone had ever met. She never once hesitated to go above and beyond for those she loved. She was a wonderful homemaker, and spent many years caring for her special-needs daughter whom she held so dear to her heart.
Geri was a proud member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Howard; their children: Tracie (Joshua) Clement, Tim (Samantha) Howard, Ashley Howard, and Kaitlyn (Jon) Howard; her grandmother, Mary Ellen Porter; her sister, Lori Williams; her nieces: Whitney (Kaleb), Kylee, Aspyn, Aubrie, Joslynn; and her five grandchildren: Maci, Paizley, Saige, Jackson, and Swazey.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Cherie Wolf; her brother, Robbie Goodwin; and her mother and father-in-law, Lela and Jack Shepherd.
Geri’s family would like to express their immense gratitude to the ICU staff at Utah Valley Hospital for going above and beyond in their care for Geri and helping her family in this difficult time.
Services will be held at Walker Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. (187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah). A viewing will be held before hand at the funeral home, from 10:00-11:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.