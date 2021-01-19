1937-2021
On October 27, 1937, Floyd and Edith Baum were blessed with a beautiful baby boy named Giles Gordon Baum, a name he was proud of. Dad grew up in Provo, UT working with his dad and brothers, and going to school. He attended Provo High where he met the love of his life, Shirley Ann Van Cott. She was his everything from day one and he was hers. They eloped to Evanston, WY on June 29, 1955 and were sealed for eternity in the Manti Temple on May 4, 1956. They had one son and four daughters. They moved to Orem in 1958. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held various jobs until he began working for Coca-Cola retiring after 36 years. Dad taught us to follow in our Saviors' footsteps by his example; always welcoming others, extending the benefit of the doubt and giving Christ-like service at every opportunity. Dad was devastated when Mom passed away in 2017 and visited her grave daily until January 15, 2021 when he joined her in eternity. He will be missed tremendously until we meet again.
Giles is survived by his four daughters Ruth Ann Greaves, Linda Peay, Kathleen (Todd) Bendall, and Elizabeth (Jeremy) Myntti, daughter-in-law Sharlene Baum, 28 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, his brother Farrell Baum, and sister Marsha Jenkins. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Ann, son, David, his parents, one grandchild, one great-grandchild, and three brothers.
Family and friends may visit Wednesday evening January 20, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E 800 N, Orem. Private family services will be held the following day. A webcast of the funeral will be available on www.walkersanderson.com where you may also share memories and condolences.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you kindly donate to your local food bank or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid Fund.