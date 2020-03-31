1963 — 2020
Gina (Mitchell) Martinez, 57, of West Valley City, Utah, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away with her family by her side on March 24, 2020 at the University of Utah Hospital. She was best known by those closest to her as Nana, and will be missed dearly by all.
Born in California on February 22, 1963, Gina was adopted by her parents Frank and Utahna Mitchell of Payson, Utah.
She had Stormie Lee Mitchell in 1978, and later married Ricky Baker of Heber City, Utah with whom she had Ricky Lynn Baker, Jr. Later they divorced. She married Ron Martinez and later they divorced. Many years later one of her dreams came true and she was reunited with her son Mitchell Yuill.
More than anything she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her love for them is what kept her going. She enjoyed sewing, making baby blankets and tying quilts as gifts to her family. Her favorite TV show was Criminal Minds and always had it playing, even if just for background noise.
Gina is survived by her sons Ricky Lynn Baker, Mitchell (Megan) Yuill; grandchildren Hailee, Paige, JoCee, Draven, Jaxon, Kingston, and Jameison and 5 great-grandchildren; and by her siblings Janet (Kevin) Patterson, Bret Mitchell, Teresa (Brett) Thorpe, Debbie (Wade) Reynolds, Dorene (Mike) Wing, Ichiro Watanabe, Jim (Robin) Reese, Andrea (Craig) Ellsworth, Anthony Mitchell, Clint (Abbie) Mitchell, Guy Lillie, and Janice Mazzanti-Felix.
She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Utahna Mitchell, brother Jerry Thomas, and daughter Stormie Lee Howard.
A memorial service will not be held at this time, however a celebration of her life will be held this coming summer.