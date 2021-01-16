Glade B. Grotegut (Hap)
Glade B. Grotegut (Hap) passed away on January 13, 2021. A life-long resident of Spanish Fork, Glade was born March 9, 1935 with his twin sister Gloria to Loren and Mary Grotegut. He attended the local schools and graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1953. Glade enlisted in the US Army after graduation and served in the Honor Guard stationed at Fort Presidio in San Francisco, California.
Glade met the love of his life Margaret Ellen Scott and they were married August 1, 1958. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti, Utah temple.
Glade was employed at Pacific States Cast Iron Pipe for 36 years, retiring in 1997. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved camping and spending time in the mountains. Glade loved being outside and working with his hands and raised a beautiful garden each year. He shared its bounties with family and friends who enjoyed the spoils. He was also an enthusiastic Jazz fan and loved seeing the team play.
Glade was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the stake Sunday School and as High Priest group Leader. He was a faithful home teacher and spent time working in the Provo Temple as an ordinance worker. His greatest joy was his family and teasing his 13 grand children and 12 great-grandchildren.
Dad never missed an opportunity to attend any activity with this kids and grandkids. He was at every birthday party, dance recital, football, baseball, soccer game, and rodeos. No matter what we were interested in, he was too.
After retirement, Glade and Ellen enjoyed spending winters in Yuma, Arizona. He and Ellen spent 13 winters there. Glade and Ellen had a group of best friends and they had took many memorable trips together. They especially loved to see the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and attended for 22 years.
Glade is survived by his wife Ellen of 62 years, his children Scott (Lori) Grotegut of Spanish Fork, UT, Karen (Chet) Olsen of Spanish Fork, UT, Linda (Fred) Herrera of Lehi, UT, Tricia (Tom) Cooper of Payson, UT, his sister Gloria (Wayne) Nelson, 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bill Grotegut, and baby sister Marilyn.
Services for Glade will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Spanish Fork Cemetery 420 S. 400 E. Spanish Fork, UT 84660.
Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion.