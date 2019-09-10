1927-2019
Glade E. Wright passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 after a brief battle with several health problems. He left this life surrounded by family members at his side.
Glad was born March 19, 1927 in Orem, Utah to Eldon T. Wright and Lorraine Holman. They lived in Lindon, Utah. He graduated from Pleasant Grove High School class of 1945. He entered the military as a member of the U. S. Army.
He married June Kallas and raised three children. They later divorced and he married Darlene Allen Brimhall in 1980. Darlene and Glade were married 34 years when she passed away in 2015.
Glade enjoyed entertaining friends and family at his cabin near Strawberry Reservoir and his winter residence in Washington, Utah. He enjoyed his summers at the cabin fishing and hunting, and the winters in southern Utah with friends and neighbors he had come to love. He worked at US Steel Geneva Works for 35 years and US Forest Service for 17 years.
Glade is survived by his three children: Rickie Glade (Joyce) Wright, Monte (Tanika) Wright and Sheila (Brian) Kelley.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 12 Noon in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Military honors provided by American Legion Post 72.