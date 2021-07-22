Glade G. Durrant
Glade G. Durrant, 85, of American Fork, Utah, passed away on July 17, 2021 due to complications related to cancer. Son of David Conder Durrant and Clifta Cora Durrant, born on June 15, 1936 in American Fork. He married Janet Sutherland July 2, 1955; they were sealed with their children on May 16, 1987 in the Salt Lake Temple.
He graduated from American Fork High School in 1954. He loved spending time with his family and supporting their activities. He loved fishing, camping and hunting. He enjoyed gardening and provided family and neighbors with numerous produce. He also enjoyed mechanical work and carpentry. He's a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a very faithful home teacher and served as the Elders Quorum secretary for many years. He worked at Geneva Steel for 33 years. After retirement, he worked as a school janitor and with his son, Scott, selling cars.
He is survived by his children Scott G. Durrant (Cindy), Linda Bird (Mike), Julie Morris (Troy), Bradley D. Durrant (Heather); 23 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren; and his siblings Judy Warburton (Bill), Dean Durrant (Joyce), Lynn Durrant (Sue). He was preceded in death by his eternal companion Janet Sutherland, his parents, and 2 Great-Grandchildren Jane Maria and Nora Jean Durrant.
Funeral Services for Glade will be held Wednesday, July 28th, at 11:30 am, at American Fork 18th Ward, 381 South 300 East, American Fork, UT. A viewing will be held prior to services from 10-11:15 am. Interment in American Fork Cemetery, 26 West 600 North, American Fork, UT.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.