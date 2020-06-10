01/18/1922-06/05/2020
Gladys A. Norton, loving mom and grandma, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5th at the age of 98.
She married Alvin W. Norton on Feb. 12, 1945. They loved to travel and garden together and enjoyed their home in Orem, UT for a few years. She also loved cooking, canning, and sewing. She recently lived with her daughter in North Las Vegas, NV, but enjoyed being in UT any chance she got.
Survived by a son Lawrence (Lillian) Norton and daughter Kandace (Steve) Gurney; two grandsons, Michael Edwards and Adam Norton; and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband Alvin Norton, granddaughter Audrey Norton, and sister Elsie Norton.
A life full of energy, love, and giving will be missed by all who knew her.