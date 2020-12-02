Gladys Adams Borup
On November 30, 2020 Gladys Adams Borup said her goodbyes to this earth life. She was born May 1, 1933 at the family home in Bedford County, Virginia out in the beautiful green countryside. She was 8th of 15 children born to Taylor and Lizzie Adams. Gladys attended a one room country school initially and later Gretna School until 3rd grade. Her family then moved to Lunenburg County while Gladys was 11 years old. There she continued school through 10th grade.
In 1953 Gladys moved to Emmett, Idaho where she continued her education and met her future husband, Keith Borup. The couple married June 4, 1954 in the LDS Logan Temple. They have made their home in Utah Valley for the last 66 years living both in Provo and Orem. They raised 6 children: 3 daughters and 3 sons. Gladys was a great caregiver and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, family history, photography, and writing her personal history. She was devoted to her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Gladys loved people wherever she went and actively served them. She was a faithful and dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1993 she joined her husband in serving the people of Adelaide, Australia on an LDS mission. She also served as a baptistry temple worker in the Provo temple and later as an ordinance worker with her husband in the Mount Timpanogos Temple. She served in multiple callings in the church including Relief Society president in a ward of 500 members while having 5 children at home to care for.
Gladys is survived by her husband, Keith; four sisters: Edna Foster, of Chase City, VA; Charlotte (Harold) Watts, of Crew, VA; Jewel Queensberry, of Mapleton, UT; Phyllis (Howard) Roark, of Farmville, VA; one brother: Calvin (Jackie) Adams, of Newport News, VA; three daughters: Renae Jeppson, of Orem, UT; Launa Dianatkah, of Orem, UT; and Tammy Anstee, of Sandy, UT; and three sons: Marlon (Jenny) Borup, of Kaysville, UT; Ben (Beth) Borup, of Orem, UT; and Brian Bourp, of Orem UT.
She has 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, nine of her brothers and sisters, and one grandson.
There will be no public viewing. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:30pm. Due to COVID risks, attendance will be limited to Keith and Gladys' children and their families. Those who wish to view the funeral service may do so by accessing the link at www.walkersanderson.com. Interment will follow funeral services and will be at Orem City Cemetery.