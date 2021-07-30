Gladys Christensen Clark
Gladys Christensen Clark, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on July 25, 2021 after having struggled with her health for several years.
Gladys was born in her family home in American Fork on August 22, 1929. Her mother named her Gladys because she was so happy to have a baby girl. Gladys graduated from American Fork High School in 1947, where she played the clarinet in band, was an editor on the yearbook, and was on student council. After high school, she attended LDS Business College and worked at the Continental Bank in Salt Lake. She also attended BYU for a couple of semesters prior to serving in the California mission.
On March 29, 1956, she married Earl Glen Clark in the Salt Lake Temple and later moved to Highland where she designed and helped build the house she lived in for the rest of her life.
Gladys was a wonderful, loving, and devout woman who was always willing to help anyone with anything. She will be particularly remembered for cooking fabulous soups, pies, and rotisserie chickens, and taking them to others to enjoy.
As a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she held many callings including stake Relief Society president and gospel doctrine teacher. With her husband, she was a service missionary at the Missionary Training Center in Provo for many years. Gladys also served her community throughout her life, including by serving as the first woman on the Highland City Council and by volunteering for nearly three decades as a pink lady at the American Fork Hospital.
Gladys had a lifetime passion for learning and reading, which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She was especially talented at gardening, wallpapering, and woodworking and continued to work on projects well into her late eighties.
Gladys will be greatly missed by her husband Earl and their children, Glen (Jolene), Carren (Daryl), Janet, and her seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert Franklin Christensen and Emma Mabel Greenwood, brothers Howard (Elda), Clifford (Joyce), and Jay (Jean), and by her children Marlene (Don) and David.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Highland South Stake Center, 9600 N. 6800 W., in Highland. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9-10:30 a.m. Internment will follow the services at the Lehi City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Utah Home Health & Hospice and the members of the Highland 30th Ward for helping to care for Gladys.