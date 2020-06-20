1922 — 2020
Glen George Farrer was born December 12, 1922 in Provo, Utah to John Ernest Farrer and Minnie Rasmussen Farrer. He passed away May 7, 2020 in Redmond, Washington. He went to Provo High and BYU and married Shirley Mason on July 10, 1943 in Camp Roberts, San Luis Obispo, California. They had two sons. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as a Life Member of the Elks Lodge. He served as a US Army Sergeant from March of 1943 in both the European theater and with occupying forces in Postwar Japan until his discharge in April 1946. Glen spent his career as a Title and Escrow Agent and owned and operated his own office until his retirement. Later in life, after the passing of his wife, Shirley, he married and shared 24 years with Una Loy Mason Clark until her passing in 2015. Glen has one surviving son, 2 daughters-in-law, four grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Glen was a shining example of the Greatest Generation and spent a lifetime serving others. He is sorely missed by all of the lives he touched!